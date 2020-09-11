Obituary: Leah (Trzaski) (Mahan) Tuohy

BETHANY — Leah (Trzaski) (Mahan) Tuohy, 73, wife of Dennis J. Tuohy, died Sept. 10, 2020, at her home, after a long battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Leah was born on May 24, 1947, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Julia (Heller) Trzaski, and grew up in Beacon Falls. Leah graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1965, and from the Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. Leah worked for over 25 years in the intensive care and coronary care units at Waterbury Hospital. Leah also worked in the intensive care unit at the UConn Health Center in Farmington and as a nursing consultant for Aetna. During both her clinical and insurance work, Leah was always a strong patient advocate.

In addition to Dennis, her husband of over 32 years, Leah is survived by her sister, Patty Welch and her husband, Mark; her stepson, Michael Tuohy and his wife, Letizia; her stepdaughter, Rebecca Shypinka and her husband, David; her five grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Cornelius Tuohy and Howard Sterling; her sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Ceryak and Deborah Hutton and her husband, John; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Leah was predeceased by her brother, Thomas J. Trzaski; and her first husband, David Mahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Those attending are asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Donations to honor Leah’s memory can be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org.

