Obituary: Lawrence E. Tibbetts

WOLCOTT — Lawrence E. Tibbetts, 72, husband of the late Bonnie Jeane (Reynolds) Tibbetts, died unexpectedly but peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.

Born on April 28, 1948, in Prospect, Lawrence was the son of the late Ernest E. and Ida M. (Orr) Tibbetts. He lived in Cheshire for over 40 years, and then spent the last 20 years of his life living on Hitchcock Lake in Wolcott. Lawrence and his wife founded Tibbetts Produce, a wholesale produce business which is now owned and operated by their sons. Hardworking, funny and honest, and adored by everyone who knew him, Lawrence was deeply devoted to his business, his children, his grandchildren, and the rest of his close and loving family. Above all else, however, he was most devoted to his cherished and beloved wife, Bonnie, who predeceased him in 2005, and with whom he is reunited at long last.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Kimberly J. Tibbetts of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; his sons and daughters-in-law, Lawrence E. Tibbetts Jr. and April Tibbetts of Plymouth and Matt Tibbetts and Krista Tibbetts of Wolcott; his grandchildren, Blake, Dillon, Colton and Zachary Tibbetts; his sister, Lucille Casertano of Waterbury; his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine Cerasale and James Cerasale of Prospect; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his sister, Dolores Lerz.

Walk-thru calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To honor Lawrence’s memory, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.