Obituary: Lawrence E. Rockhill

MIDDLEBURY — Lawrence E. “Ed” Rockhill, 90, husband of the late Dorothy E. (Selle) Rockhill, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital.

Lawrence was born on June 8, 1931, in Waterbury, son of the late Lawrence A. and Martha (Fleck) Rockhill. He grew up in Naugatuck and was a long time Middlebury resident. He retired from the chemical division of Uniroyal Inc. and also worked at RAM Welding. He was a United States Army Korean War era veteran, having served with the 5th Armored Division, 48th Engineers Field Maintenance Company and was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He was also a veteran member of the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department.

Lawrence enjoyed the western lifestyle, country music, horses, antique farm equipment and cigars. He also enjoyed the tradition of making the stuffing for the Thanksgiving turkey. In earlier times, he enjoyed taking his wife, Dorothy, square dancing.

Lawrence is survived by his son, Lawrence “Jody” Rockhill and his wife, Linda Rockhill, of Watertown; his son, Steven Rockhill and his partner, Lisa, of Woodbury; his daughter, Karen Stauffer and her husband, Donn Stauffer, of Maine; his grandchildren, Tom and Joleen Rockhill, Jenn, Craig and Darren Stauffer, Jake and Max Rockhill; his great-grandchildren, Logan Rockhill and Maggie Rockhill; his grand dog, Murphy; his sister, Linda (Rockhill) Bruce; his nieces and nephews, Julie Woodfield Burdette, Joyce Woodfield Boucino and Ken Woodfield. In addition to his wife and his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his brothers, Stuart Rockhill and Robert Rockhill.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in Lake Elise Cemetery, Middlebury. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Lawrence’s memory, donations are requested to the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department, 65 Tucker Hill Road, Middlebury, CT 06762.

