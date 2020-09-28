Obituary: Lawrence E. Piroscafo Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Lawrence E. “Larry” Piroscafo Jr., husband of Roberta (Scianna) Piroscafo, died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2020.

Larry was born on May 12, 1950, in Bridgeport, son of the late Lawrence E. and Margaret (Cassidy) Piroscafo, and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 35 years. Larry worked for the State of Connecticut (DMHAS) for 35 years, most recently as a supervising clinician, he retired in 2009.

In addition to Roberta, his wife of 37 years, Larry is survived by his daughters, Gina Piroscafo (Jesse O’Brien), Julie Piroscafo-Powers (Devon Powers) and Lauren Piroscafo; his son, Donato Piroscafo (Jamie Botteon); his sister, Deborah Robinson (Andrew Robinson); his aunt, Renee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry had a passion for riding motorcycles, gardening and coaching basketball. He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and his dogs.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Larry’s memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

