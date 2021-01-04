Obituary: Krystyna Grabinski

NAUGATUCK — Krystyna Grabinski, 95, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at home in Naugatuck. She was the wife of the late Adam Grabinski and a 58-year resident of Ansonia.

Mrs. Grabinski was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Kalisz, Poland, daughter of the late Jozef and Jozefa (Koras) Nijak. She dedicated her life to her husband and family as a homemaker and seamstress.

Mrs. Grabinski is survived by her son, Joseph Grabinski and his wife, Anna, of Naugatuck. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her six sisters and brothers in Poland.

She was a 50-year communicant of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Ansonia.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. COVID social distancing rules will be applied. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions, in Krystyna’s name, may be made to Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen c/o Carly Holloway, 92 Highland Ave., Floor 2, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

