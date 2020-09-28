Obituary: Kevin C. Fox

NAUGATUCK — Kevin C. Fox, 61, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.

Born in Waterbury on March 17, 1959, he was a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Arsenault) Fox. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and enjoyed music, traveling, fishing and the outdoors.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Tara Fox; his brothers, Joseph Fox, Richard Fox and his wife, Patricia, and Michael Fox; his sisters, Linda Bradley and Christine Gaffney; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a late date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

