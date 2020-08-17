Obituary: Kenneth E. Grohs

BEACON FALLS — Kenneth E. Grohs, 75, died peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

Ken was born on Nov. 25, 1944 in Waterbury, a son of the late George W. and Ruth (Conley) Grohs. He formerly lived in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School. Ken worked at CL&P and Yankee Gas, and also for many years as a plumber, and he retired from the State of Connecticut as a judicial marshal. Ken was a proud United States Navy veteran and a member and past commander of American Legion Post 17 in Naugatuck.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marion (Sileo) Grohs of Beacon Falls; his sons, Kenneth Grohs Jr. (Carrie) of Naugatuck and James Grohs (Patricia) of Middlebury; his daughter, Kimberly Ann Gilbert (Dr. Richard) of Middlebury; his beloved grandchildren, Corey Grohs, Kaitlyn Grohs, Carly Grohs, Joshua Gilbert, Samantha Gilbert and Matthew Grohs; his brothers, George Grohs (Susan) of Ft. Myers, Fla., and John Grohs (Roberta) of Skowhegan, Maine; his stepson, Joseph Kewalis; his best friend, Vera Grohs; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Louis Grohs; and his stepdaughter, Laurie Kewalis Bergin.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will assemble Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at New Pine Grove Cemetery, 850 Meriden Road, Waterbury. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Kenny’s memory, donations are requested to American Legion Post 17, 21 Cedar St., Naugatuck, CT 06770 or to Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, Main Street, Beacon Falls, CT 06404.

