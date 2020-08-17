Obituary: Keith Glassman

Keith Glassman’s life was taken from us suddenly at the age of 58 in a tragic automobile accident on July 21, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.

Keith was the beloved son of Carol and George Glassman, M.D., of Beacon Falls, the only sibling of Laurie Glassman-Wisnewski, M.D., the brother-in-law of Adam Wisnewski, Ph.D., and the only surviving uncle of Benjamin, Jillianne and Abigail Wisnewski. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends, Allison D.B. Liebowitz, Esq., Douglas Willinger, Dong-Phuong Nguyen L.Ac., (OMD, VN), and her daughters, Tam-Nhu and Tam-An Lam, both of whom he loved like they were his own.

Keith was born in New York, N.Y., in 1962, was raised in New Rochelle, N.Y., and graduated with distinction from New Rochelle High School in 1980. Afterwards he pursued his college education at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), where he eventually decided his true calling lay in the practical application of engineering versus the theoretical. He finished his B.S. in aerospace engineering at Parks College of Engineering & Aviation in Cahokia, Ill., in 1991.

Keith was a civilian aerospace engineer for the Navy at the NAVAIR, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif., and served as a member of the F/A-18 structures fleet support team since August of 1991.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Keith’s honor to the

American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Foundation (www.aiaa.org/foundation/how-to-give) to help support the type of educational outreach programs in which Keith so strongly believed in and in which he so truly enjoyed participating.