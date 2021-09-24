Obituary: June Irene (Darley) Shore

NAUGATUCK — June Irene (Darley) Shore peacefully entered into eternal rest with our Lord on Sept. 18, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving children. Daughter of the late Seth Walter Darley and Doris (Burton) Carrick, she was born in East Haven. She was raised in East Haven, and Dumont, N.J., summering in Riverside and Oxford.

June is survived by her five children, Glen Hunihan (Linda) of Frisco, Texas, Chris (Hunihan)

Fredericks (David) of Oxford, Thomas Hunihan of Naugatuck, Dorie (Belinsky) Poeta (John) of

Seymour, and Lewis Belinsky Jr. (Alicia) of Oxford; her sister, D’Ette Jacobs of North Franklin; nine grandchildren, June (Valinsky) Tema (Paul) of Seymour, Christine (Valinsky) Sullivan of Naugatuck, Kirsten (Hunihan) Braamse (Kevin) of Bentonville, Ark., Sage (Hunihan) McEuin (Casey) of Frisco, Texas, Adam Fredericks (Nicole) of Oxford, Casey Fredericks of Oxford, Lindsay Fredericks of Seymour, Cara Poeta of Seymour and Peter Belinsky of Oxford; 14 great-grandchildren; her faithful dog, Skip; and her angel in-home caregiver, Sophia Amoah. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Robyn Hunihan Valinsky (John); her granddaughter, Nina Terésa Poeta (Dorie and John); and her infant great-grandson, Brett Michael Blankman-Crisp (Casey Fredericks).

June graduated from Dumont High School (NJ) and married at 18. At 20, she won the title of

Mrs. New Jersey and was a national finalist, but was unable to attend the Mrs. America competition due to the death of her grandmother.

June was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 40 years, graduating from Bullard Havens in Bridgeport. She practiced many types of nursing, serving at Fairfield Hills Hospital, Southbury Training School, emergency rooms, private duty in homes, in schools, and in several nursing homes, until retiring from Shady Knoll (Seymour) in her 70s.

June enjoyed her large family, cooking, everything outdoors; camping all around the country in her pop-up camper into her 70s, especially in Maine and the Florida Everglades, trout fishing, hunting, and boating and water skiing at the Bel Air Ski Club on the Housatonic River in Oxford, where she was a long-distance water ski champion. She was once recognized as the oldest passenger at a Harley Davison Rally she attended with her son, Lewis. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, watching Shirley Temple movies, playing board games with her family, and bookworm and solitaire on her iPad.

She was a lifelong lover of all animals, especially dogs, having had many over the years, several cats, five horses and ponies, and guinea pigs.

June served her community in many ways, having been a Girl Scout leader in Oxford in the

1950s, an EMT with the Naugatuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps in the 1980s and was an active member of the Naugatuck Senior Center, the Red Hat Society, and the Naugatuck Women’s Club until recent years.

A private service for the family will be on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Oxford. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, located adjacent to the old Burton family homestead. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June’s memory to: The Nina Poeta Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.