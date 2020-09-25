Obituary: Joyce Katherine Guliuzza

ANSONIA — Joyce “Joy” Katherine Guliuzza, 77, of Ansonia, died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Derby on July 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Prudence Thompson Cotnoir.

Ms. Guliuzza was a lifelong Valley resident and natural athlete playing softball, racquetball and bowling in area leagues. Her sportsmanship and athletic ability allowed her to support and coach her grandsons in all their sporting endeavors.

Ms. Guliuzza was the owner and operator of Expressions of Joy Florist and specialized in custom silk flower arrangements. She also worked as a licensed real estate agent in Westport for many years until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed jaunts to the casinos, tending to her fabulous flower gardens, keeping her home meticulously tidy, as well as preparing amazing home cooked meals for her family. She will be long remembered for her special love for her family, grandsons and pets.

She is survived by her devoted children, Deborah (Robert) Jones of Ansonia and Jeffrey Guliuzza of Beacon Falls; cherished grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Jones of Ansonia; sisters, Shirley Zdanek of Shelton, Barbara (Al) Nimons of Seymour, Prudence (Norman) Hayden of Seymour, Marsha (Bruce) Pettingill of Derby, Laurie (David) Chirgwin of Seymour; and sisters-in-law, Liz Cotnoir of Oxford and Judith Cotmoir of Vermont; dear friends, Nancy (Charlie) Grant of Naugatuck, David Hosking and Charlie Brenan, both of Shelton; as well as many nieces, nephews and a “granddog,” Gina. She was predeceased by her beloved companion of 30 years, John Hosking; brothers, Arnold and Norman Cotnoir; brother-in-law, Tony Zdanek and her “granddog,” Shey.

Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic will be exercised.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401.

