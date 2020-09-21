Obituary: Joseph G. Gallagher

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Joseph G. Gallagher, formerly of Sharon Avenue in Naugatuck, Conn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was a retiree from the Uniroyal Chemical Company and had spent the last five years living in Florida.

Joseph, also affectionately known as “Joe,” “Gerry” or “Barney,” was born on May 31, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pa. He grew up in Freeland, Pa., and during his high school years, he was a basketball star at St. Ann’s High School and later, went on to become the coach of the team.

He was a proud World War II veteran. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp in August of 1942 and was assigned to the 1062nd Combat Military Police Company. His military career began in Scotland while he waited to be assigned to the French Theater. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, he was deployed to Sainte-Mere-Eglise in Normandy to clear the roads leading to Omaha Beach and facilitate access for the troops. His mission was to provide support to both aviation and amphibious units on the Normandy beaches. He and his unit then continued making their way across France, providing support to various combat operations and ensuring security.

As time passed, he and his company were then deployed to the Ardennes for the counter-offensive in The Battle of the Bulge and was then attached to the 28th Infantry Division. In March of 1945 his unit join the campaign of Central Europe, where the fighting had been intense. One of the greatest achievements of his unit was to assist the troops in the Buchenwald concentration camp where they arrived shortly after the camp was liberated. Joseph was relieved from active duty as a corporal in October of 1945. His numerous awards include the European – African – Middle Eastern Service Medal, five Bronze Stars, the World War II Victory Medal, The Good Conduct Medal and the Marksmanship Medal 45 pistol/45 SMG.

On July 10, 2019, in a ceremony held in Tampa, Joseph was made Chevalier (Knight) of the French Legion of Honor by the French government for his participation in the liberation of France thereby making him Sir Joseph Gallagher. This award was one of the most memorable moments in his life.

He was an avid New York Yankees and Notre Dame fan and was always happy to talk about those teams.

Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary, who he was married to for more than 70 years. He is survived by five children, Sharon Taylor of The Villages, Joseph G Gallagher Jr. of The Villages, Camille Sedor and spouse, Lawrence, of The Villages, Kathleen Nelson and spouse, John, of The Villages, and John Gallagher and spouse, Bonnie, of Cameron, N.C. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Stacey Lederer of Lynchburg, Va., Scott Tomlinson of Augusta, Ga., Jason Sedor from Ansonia, Conn., Justin Sedor from Charlotte, N.C., Joseph Nelson from Manchester, N.H., and Katelyn Nelson from Lynchburg, Va.

Interment will be in the Florida National VA Cemetery in Bushnell.

Donations in his memory can be made to the National D-Day Memorial located in Bedford, Va., or the Wounded Warrior Project.