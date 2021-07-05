Obituary: Joseph F. Dunn

NAUGATUCK — Joseph F. Dunn, 96, husband of the late Theresa (Morel) Dunn, passed away at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Born in Waterbury on Sept. 24, 1924, he was the son of the late William and Nellie (Lee) Dunn. Joe was a lifelong Naugatuck resident and traveled extensively throughout the Northeast as a union electrician to support his family. He was a devoted husband and father, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army, who served during World War II.

Joe is survived by his grandsons, Ryan Dunn and Tyler Dunn; his daughter-in-law, Diane Dunn; his lifelong friend, Frederick Dlugokecki; and several other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Gregory Dunn.

His funeral will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Waterbury. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

