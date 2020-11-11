Obituary: Joseph Edward Mangine

WATERBURY — Joseph ‘Joe’ Edward Mangine, 95, husband of the late Theresa Giannelli Mangine for 62 years, passed peacefully on Nov. 9 at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck.

Joe was born at home on Melbourne Street in Naugatuck on May 30, 1925, the oldest son of the late Dominick Mangine and Angeline (Marinacco) Mangine. A graduate of Naugatuck High School, Joe lived his entire life in Naugatuck until the passing of his dear wife, Theresa, in 2012.

Upon her death, Joe wrote… How I miss!!! … Your laugh, your smile, your kind voice, your pretty face, your helpful ways, our dancing, our car trips, our love for horses, our love for our children Steve and Linda, just being together.

Since the time of Terry’s passing, Joe lived with his daughter, Linda Susan Mangine Brown and her husband, Gary L. Brown, in Waterbury until his move to Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck.

Along with his younger brother, Leonard, Joe served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. After being discharged in 1946, Joe went to Bentley College in Massachusetts and received his associates in accounting. He was roommate to and close friend of Al Fischang, the outstanding sprinter from Waterbury. After graduation, he came back to Naugatuck where he met the love of his life, Theresa Giannelli. On Sept. 4, 1950, they married. He was a gentle, well-liked cost accountant with several area industries including Uniroyal of Naugatuck and AeroSpace in Litchfield. As a former member of the Quassapaug Yacht Club in Middlebury, Joe and Terry spent many summers with their children enjoying the waters of Quassapaug Lake. After his retirement in 1989, Joe used his financial skills to work with various local businesses on a part-time basis. Joe loved to sample all sorts of foods and had a passionate fondness of horses and horse racing. This passion lead to the ownership and breeding of thoroughbred horses. His fervor for golf annually took him on trips with friends to numerous courses in Connecticut and surrounding states. His favorite course, however, was his cherished local Hop Brook Golf Course. Joe was an avid sports fan with a particularly strong affection for his New York Giants and Boston Red Sox.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Linda Susan Mangine Brown and her husband, Gary L. Brown, of Waterbury; his son, Steven Joseph Mangine and his wife, Genevieve, of Lexington, Ky.; his sister, Loretta Loyer of Naugatuck; his grandchildren, Matthew Mangine, Christopher Brown and his wife, Samela, Stephanie Brown; his great-grandchildren, Landon and Levi Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife and his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Mangine; and his sister, Eleanor Wilkas.

Joe’s family would like to thank the Beacon Brook staff as well as Joe’s family and friends for all the love, support and comfort they have provided.

A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Joseph’s memory, donations can be made to one of Joe’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.