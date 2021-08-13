Obituary: Joseph Charles Butler

NAUGATUCK — Joseph Charles Butler, 82, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021, at Beacon Brook Health Center.

Joseph was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Pittston, Pa., son of the late John Butler and Olga (Krasinsky) Butler. Raised in Naugatuck, he was a graduate of St. Francis of Assisi Grammar School and Naugatuck High School.

Joseph served in the United States Air Force, was a real estate broker, worked at Mattatuck Manufacturing/Teleflex and was a state marshal for the County of New Haven.

Joseph is survived by his children, Colleen Errico and her husband, Mickey, of Largo, Fla.; Christopher Butler of San Diego, Calif.,; and Kelly Cronin and her husband, Alton, of Prospect; his grandchildren, Shane Sarbieski and his fiancée, Meredith, Colton Cronin, McKenna Cronin, Layne Cronin and Jack Cronin; his brother-in-law, Thomas Fogarty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his sister, Joan Fogarty.

The family would like to thank Tony Chipelo for being such a great friend and helping our father, especially during his time spent in Beacon Brook.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will follow at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Joseph’s memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4-B, Southington, CT 06489.

