Obituary: Jonathan C. Mis

BEACON FALLS — Jonathan C. Mis, 54, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Born in Derby on Dec. 6, 1966, he was the son of Jonathan Mis of Beacon Falls and the late Claire (White) Mis. He graduated from Masuk High School in Monroe and was a longtime Beacon Falls resident. Jonathan was currently working at Rings End Lumber Company in Stratford. He enjoyed reading and playing video games in his spare time.

Besides his loving father, Jonathan leaves his brother, Jason Mis and his companion, Heidi Otton, of Middlebury; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

All services will be private. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

