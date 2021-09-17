Obituary: John Urgitis

NAUGATUCK — John Urgitis, 69, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Beacon Brook Health Care.

John was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Waterbury, the son of the late John and Mary (Davis) Urgitis. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident, where he was a dedicated employee of the Naugatuck Board of Education. After retiring from the Board of Education, John was employed at St. Hedwig Church as well as various funeral homes within the area.

Funeral services and committal will be private and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck, P.O. Box 796, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

