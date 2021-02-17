Obituary: John Robert Jones

NAUGATUCK — John Robert “Beach” Jones, 93, husband of the late Cecilia (Regan) Jones, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Beach was born on Nov. 2, 1927, in Waterbury, a son of the late Mark and Adaline (Beach) Jones. Beach was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck and a longtime resident of East Harwich, Mass. He was an avid fisherman and gardener who enjoyed spending time in nature with his family and friends. He taught all his children, and many others, how to fish. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Naugatuck and Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967. He was a seaman first class in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably during World War II, earning a Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal and American Theater Medal. He began boxing while in the Navy and went on to become a professional boxer. As a light heavyweight, he was renowned for earning 39 professional knockouts and many more as an amateur. Although he was a fighter in the ring, he was a kind and generous person outside the ring. He established his own business, John B. Jones and Sons Mason Contractors. He performed all types of masonry construction work, specializing in stonework. His work ethic and craftsmanship earned him a distinguished reputation.

Beach was known for his generosity and caring heart; he took joy in sharing freshly caught fish and vegetables from his garden with neighbors and friends. He had a deep appreciation for nature, which he shared with his wife and passed on to his children and grandchildren. Beach had a warm, gregarious nature and made friends wherever he went. His sincere devotion to his family and friends, and his genuine gratitude for life’s simple joys, truly set him apart.

Beach is survived by his four sons, Robert Jones and wife, Susan, of Naugatuck, Mark Jones and wife, Ann, of East Harwich, Mass., William Jones Sr. and wife, Kathleen, of Old Saybrook, and Christopher Jones of Naugatuck; his six grandchildren, Emily (Jones) Hunt and husband, Alex, of Woodbury; Eliza (Jones) Oumano and husband, Michael, of Warwick, R.I.; Melissa Jones of Milford; his fishing partner, William Jones Jr. of Old Saybrook; Evan Jones of Rochester, N.Y., and Hannah Jones of Naugatuck; his five great-grandchildren, Nora Hunt, Benjamin Hunt, Alexandra Oumano, Emersyn Oumano and Caleb Slapikas; and his sister, Ruth Kovach of Naugatuck. He also leaves behind many dear friends in both Naugatuck and Cape Cod, including the Liska family and the Gonsalves-Brown family.

Besides his parents and his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Beach was predeceased by his brothers, Mark, Richard “Dick,” Kenneth, Donald and Edward “Dee” Jones; his sister, Betty Jane (Jones) Gillette; his brothers-in-law, Sherwin “Cy” Gillette and Paul Kovach; and his sisters-in-law, Jane Jones and Margaret Jones.

A celebration of Beach’s life will be held by his family in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Beach’s legacy by spending time with your family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.