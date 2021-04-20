Obituary: John M. Lefky

BEACON FALLS — John M. Lefky, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the husband of the late Wilhelmina (Steinhiltz) Lefky.

Mr. Lefky was born April 18, 1924, in Naugatuck, the son of the late Martin and Anna (Morgan) Lefky. He was a shipping clerk for Anchor Fasteners, retiring in 1989 after 21 years. He was also employed for a brief time at Uniroyal in its footwear division.

Mr. Lefky is survived by his sons, James Lefky, with whom he made his home, and Mark Lefky and his wife, Barbara, of Brooklyn; his sister, Helen Goodrow; his grandchildren, Adam, Tyler and Amanda. In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Anna Thomas, Alice Semrow, Rose Welton, Margaret Bennett and Mary Bartosiewicz.

Funeral services for Mr. Lefky will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the start of services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hose Company No. 1, 35 N. Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit www.fordfh.com.