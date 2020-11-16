Obituary: John Francis Maguire

OAKVILLE — John Francis Maguire, 52, died peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

John was born on Oct. 2, 1968, in Waterbury, a son of William Maguire and the late Anne Marie (Toole) Maguire, and had lived most of his life in Naugatuck. John graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1986, and worked for many years as a union electrician.

In addition to his father of Southington, John is survived by his brother, Rev. William Maguire, C.P. of East Haven; his sister, Marianne (Tom) Szarkowicz of Watertown and their children, Michael, Andrea, Thomas and Mary; his brother, Dennis Maguire of Bristol; his sister, Susan Maguire of Plantsville and her children, Samantha, William, Joseph, Sean and her granddaughter, A’leah; his brother, Joseph (Christine) Maguire of Naugatuck and their children, Jessica (Christian) and Ryan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Like a true Irishman, John had a story or a joke for every occasion with an infectious laugh that would light up a room. He was an avid fan of the Yankees and Giants. He also loved to travel and dance. John always lived his life to the fullest. He will be truly missed by all.

The family would like to thank the entire medical team at St. Mary’s Hospital for their love, care and support of our beloved son, brother and uncle, John.

All services are private. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor John’s memory, donations can be made to the Animals For Life, 1098 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT 06762.

