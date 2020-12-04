Obituary: John F. Ploski Jr.

SEYMOUR — John F. Ploski Jr., 88, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 46 years to the late Bernice Maher Ploski, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020, at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. He was born in Derby on Feb. 2, 1932, loving son of the late John F. Ploski Sr. and Felecia Lampec Ploski.

A devout communicant, John served as Eucharistic Minister and alter server trainer at the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour. He graduated from Ansonia High School in 1949 before receiving a degree in elementary education from New Haven State Teachers College. John later earned a master’s degree from Fairfield University while also taking classes at Columbia and New York universities. He worked in the Woodbridge Public School system for over 35 years as a teacher, principal and twice as superintendent.

A man of many accomplishments, John proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a Spec 3, chief radio officer in the U.S. Army, and was an active member of the Emil Senger Post 10 American Legion of Seymour. He was extremely active in his hometown of Seymour serving as a member of the Republican Town Committee; moderator for elections; chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission; chairman of the Commission on Aging; and as a member of both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Inland Wetlands Commission. John was an avid conservationist who served as treasurer of the Naugatuck Rivershed Association and as secretary of the Pomperaug Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

“Pop” was an avid fly fisherman and a voracious reader who never lost his appetite for knowledge. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends, sharing stories over a cup of coffee, watching his grandson play baseball, and following in his footsteps as a fisherman and tying flies. John will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

His loving family includes his son, Jonathan Ploski of Vermont; his daughter, Judith Soda and her partner, James Brewer, of Naugatuck; his brother, Robert Ploski and his wife, Dorothy, of Ansonia; his beloved grandson, James David Soda; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Nicholas Parish, Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Road, Seymour. Interment, with full military honors accorded, will follow in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, guests will be asked to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing requirements at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in John’s memory may be made to Trout Unlimited or to the Library Fund for Beecher Road School, both through the funeral home.

