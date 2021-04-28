Obituary: Joanne M. Zagarino

PROSPECT — Joanne M. Zagarino, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at MidState Medical Center. She was the wife of Frank Zagarino.

Mrs. Zagarino was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (Alesendrelli) Herlihy. She was a longtime Wallingford resident before moving to Prospect in 2018. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church.

Besides her husband of 43 years, Mrs. Zagarino is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Carugan and her husband, Michael, of Stamford and Jacquelyn Anderson and her husband, Donald, of Prospect; as well as her grandchildren, Ansly and Harper Anderson; her sister, Jacquelyn Szymczak; her brother, Thomas Herlihy; her uncle, William Herlihy.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St., from 8:30 a.m. until her funeral procession leaves for church at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Prospect. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.

