Obituary: Jeffrey Raymond Lindahl

SHELTON — Jeffrey “Jeff” Raymond Lindahl of Shelton entered into rest Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Glendale Center in Naugatuck. Jeffrey was born on April 6, 1951, in Waterbury, son of the late Raymond and Mary Violet “Vi” (Nordstrom) Lindahl.

Jeff enjoyed the sunshine and sipping coffee in his favorite chair while listening to Aretha Franklin at his home in Shelton with his loving and caring “family.”

He is the beloved brother of Barbara Ronalter and her husband, George, of Naugatuck; and is also survived by his cherished nephew and niece, Louis Grohs Jr. of Meriden, Melissa Grohs Parks, her husband, Eric, and grand-nephew Mason Parks of Rock Hill, S.C.; loving aunts, Betty and Vera “Ve;” several cousins and his Shelton family.

A graveside service for Jeffrey will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 183 North St., Watertown. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to the American Lung Association, action.lung.org

