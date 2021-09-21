Obituary: Jeannine C. Kosiorek

BEACON FALLS — Jeannine C. Kosiorek, 86, of Beacon Falls, beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Kosiorek Jr., died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021, at the Shady Knoll Health Care Center, Seymour, with her family by her side. Born in Augusta, Maine, on Oct. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Pius and Blanche Fournier Theriault.

Jeannine, a resident of Beacon Falls since 1973, worked together with her husband as the owners and operators of J&J Pet Service, dog groomers. Mrs. Kosiorek was a gifted groomer and maintained a large customer clientele for many years, until the time of her retirement. Many clients were saddened when she retired. Her love for animals was unparalleled, she was a member of the Connecticut Humane Society and the ASPCA.

Jeannine enjoyed gardening and participated in functions at the Beacon Falls Senior Center. She loved her home, being with family and attempted to make everyone happy. Jeannine was competitive in playing cards, board games and yard games and hated “hated” to lose. She was known for her bountiful vegetable garden that produced 100s of canned tomatoes, pickled beets and pickles. Her talents in the kitchen seemed endless! She baked the best apple and pumpkin pies, whipped up pancakes and crepes with berries, and indulged in ice cream. Jeannine was always very particular with her hair. She loved to talk on the phone, watch medical TV shows, the Lifetime and Hallmark channels, as well as Christmas movies. Jeannine made many new friends at Shady Knoll; there she’d play bingo, enjoy the outdoors and the musical entertainment. She will be long remembered for her special love for her family and many friends.

Jeannine is survived by her devoted children, Cindy Long of Terryville, Sue (Paul) Levesque of Maine, Joseph (Kelly) Long of Nevada, Michelle (John) Lupone of Beacon Falls and Michael Kosiorek of Shelton; her cherished grandchildren, Rena (Vin), Ashton (Brie), Morgan, Joshua (Julia), Peter (Becca), Jessica (Brad), Paula, Hannah, Emma, AJ; as well as great-grandchildren, Madyson, Nathaniel, Grace, Eleanor, Sarah, Reese, Alec, Viktor, Aaron, Austin and Autumn; and a goddaughter, Dawn Tomolonis Padula. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel Darrel Long; and a brother, Donald Theriault. Jeannine leaves behind her precious dog, Ivy, that meant everything to her. In her eyes, Ivy could do no wrong!

The family sends out a special thank you to the entire staff of Shady Knoll Health Center for the love and care extended to Jeannine in her time of need. Also, to Athena Hospice, for making her final days very comfortable during her transition.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Memorial contributions to help defray the cost of expenses can be made in care of the funeral home.

