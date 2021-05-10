Obituary: Jeanne Marie Geralda (Blier) Boutot

NAUGATUCK — Jeanne Marie Geralda (Blier) Boutot, 91, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully at her daughter Lee Ann’s home in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Monday, April 26, 2021. She was the wife of the late Gerald Joseph Boutot.

She was born June 18, 1929, in Keegan, Maine, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Ouellette) Blier. Prior to her retirement, Jeanne worked as a machine operator for Risdon Mfg. Co. for over 15 years.

Jeanne is survived by five daughters, Jeanne Leibham of Southington, Margaret “Sam” Blanchard and her husband, Bruce, of Woodbury, Kathy Bennett and her partner, Louis Cavagnaro, of Naugatuck, Linda Boutwell and her husband, Howie, of Braintree, Vt., and Lee Ann Soden and her husband, Brian, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three sons, Gerald Joseph Boutot Jr. and his wife, Suzanne, of Spring Hill, Fla., Mark Boutot and his wife, Linda, of Thomaston and Kevin Boutot and his wife, Heidi, of Naugatuck; two brothers, Gerald Blier of Van Buren, Maine, Roland Blier of Bridgeport; one sister, Cecile Bouchard of Fort Fairfield, Maine; 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeanne and her husband, Gerald, also opened their home and raised 27 foster children after raising eight of their own children.

She was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters, and her son-in-law, Louis Bennett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Francis Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will be at 12 p.m. at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For directions and online condolences, visit prospectmemorial.com.