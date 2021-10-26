Obituary: Jean (Lambert) Harvey

PROSPECT — Jean (Lambert) Harvey, 95, of Prospect, died peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family at Waterbury Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. She was the widow of the late Robert E. Harvey Sr. Jean was born Feb. 7, 1926, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Gladys (Smith) Lambert.

Jean, a lifelong resident of Prospect, graduated from Wilby High School and went on to become a bookkeeper for the Anaconda Brass Corp. Despite the fact that she couldn’t swim, Jean and Bob would take their young children, Bob and Liz, boating every weekend. What faith and fearlessness she possessed! Jean was a Rainbow Girl as a child. As an adult, Jean was a member of many organizations: The Ladies Auxiliary of the Prospect Fire Dept., Camping Club, Boating Club, Red Hat Society, The Prospect Grange, and was a past treasurer of The Prospect Historical Society. She and her late husband, Bob, loved square dancing with their friends in the Square Dance Club. Jean enjoyed traveling despite the fact that she never learned to drive. She and her friend cruised to Antarctica.

She was a very active member of her church in her younger years, was a past deacon and instilled in her children her love and dedication to God and Prospect Congregational Church through commitment and service. Spending time with her family was the greatest joy for Jean; holidays together with her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Jean must have experienced so many changes in American life, inventions and troubles and triumphs in her 95 years. The blessing of her memory, her love and her legacy will be treasured by her family always.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert Harvey Jr.; her daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Douglas Patrick, all of Prospect; and her precious grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma Jean, Robert Harvey III and his wife, Kelly, of Oxford, and Jessica Patrick of Cambridge, Mass. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Robert Sr.; and her sister, Ruth L. Fleming.

Funeral services for Jean will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Prospect Congregational Church, 25 Center St., Prospect. All those planning to attend services are asked to meet directly at church. Interment will immediately follow at Prospect Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. All attendees are asked to please wear their masks while in all buildings to protect your health and all those in attendance. Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Harvey family with arrangements.

If you so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Prospect Congregational Church at the address listed above.

Visit prospectmemorial.com for information, directions or to post a photo, memory or words of comfort for Jean’s family.