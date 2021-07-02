Obituary: Janina (Kordylas) Baldowski

NAUGATUCK — Janina (Kordylas) Baldowski, widow of Jan Baldowski Sr., passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

She was born in France on Jan. 15, 1933, daughter of the late Ignaca and Josefa (Rupiczak) Kordylas. Janina lived in Naugatuck with her family since 1959. She had worked at both Naugatuck Seal Products and the Eastern Company for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed the beach, the outdoors and visiting her family in Florida. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Hedwig Church.

Janina leaves her son, Jan William Baldowski Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her grandson, Michael John Baldowski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers.

Her funeral will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

