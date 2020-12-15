Obituary: Janet Venice (Fries) LaMont

NAUGATUCK — Janet Venice (Fries) LaMont, 65, of Naugatuck passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William “Bill” LaMont for over 18 years.

She was born on May 9, 1955, in Dayton, Texas, daughter of the late Herman and Rita (Duhamel) Fries. Prior to her retirement, Janet worked as a waitress in local restaurants.

Janet is survived by two sons, Jason Lee Fries of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Jeremy Lee Darouse of Naugatuck; two stepdaughters, Heather Hubbard of Woodbury and Amy Shaw of Naugatuck; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

An hour of walkthrough visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. All CDC/DPH COVID guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Please wear your mask at all times, maintain 6-foot distancing and refrain from attending if you are not feeling well.