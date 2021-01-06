Obituary: Jane Valentine

NAUGATUCK — Jane Valentine, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck. She was the wife of the late Harold Valentine.

Jane was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Torrington, daughter of the late Earle and Elizabeth “Dowd” Siddall. She was a machine operator and supervisor for Peter Paul in Naugatuck for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Valentine leaves behind one daughter, Denise Tanguay and her husband, Renaud, as well as one son, Gary Valentine. She also leaves behind one brother, Earle “Buddy” Siddall; three granddaughters, Staci McNeil and her husband, Alan, Traci Rager and her husband, Robert, and Jamie Valentine; and four grandsons, Sean Toth and wife, Crystal, Renaud Tanguay Jr. and fiancé, Star, Gregg Valentine Jr. and Glenn Valentine Jr.; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Gregg Valentine Sr. and Glenn Valentine Sr.; three brothers, Gordon Siddall, Kenneth Siddall, Thommy Colt; as well as a sister, Andrea “Pinky” Gero, predeceased her.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Wooster Cemetery in Naugatuck. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT 06489-1058.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit www.fordfh.com.