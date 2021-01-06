Obituary: James Michael German

ANSONIA — James Michael German, 77, beloved husband of Annette Spakowsky German, of Ansonia, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Griffin Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Ansonia, he was the son of the late John and Anna Palfi German.

Mr. German was a lifelong Valley resident and a 1960 graduate of Derby High School. He worked as a machinist for the former Burndy Corporation of Waterbury for over 30 years, until the time of his retirement. Mr. German also worked at Daddio’s Auto Parts, where his passion for cars and mechanical abilities were utilized to restore, repair and maintain Vin Daddio’s exclusive car collection. He will be long remembered for his love of his family and the special times he spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his devoted children, Julie Ann Penwell of Prospect and Joel A. German of Ansonia; a sister, Patricia Merkowitz of Florida; cherished grandchildren, Zachary and Hailey Craft of Naugatuck and James A. German of Ansonia; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Rita Hartshorn, Annamae Way, Emily Cavallaro and Terry Pinchuk; and brothers, John and Charles German.

A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Friends and family are invited to attend a walk-through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic will be exercised.

Memorial contributions may be made to Three Saints Orthodox Church, 26 Howard Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401.

