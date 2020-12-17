Obituary: James Baron

NAUGATUCK — James Baron, 55, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 19, 1965, at Edwards Air Force Base in California, son of Patricia Ann Baron (Keegan) and the late Andy Baron.

Mr. Baron was an aircraft checkout technician at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, where he was employed for the past 20 years at the time of his passing. He loved to attend Redskin games with family and friends as well as cruising on his motorcycle. Jim was an avid golfer and guitarist prior to succumbing to the long-term effects of radiation treatments from his childhood cancer, which rendered his right arm useless. Jim, living with limited abilities, changed his focus becoming an online chess enthusiast. Later the onset of diabetes became overwhelming and, in the end, uncontrolled diabetes overcame him.

Besides his mother James is survived by his daughter, Shauna Baron of Woodstock, Va., and his granddaughter, Jenna; his siblings, Robert, Mark and Janet; sisters-in-laws, Kelly, Shawna and Tom’s widow, Erin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two of his brothers, John and Thomas Baron.

Services for Mr. Baron will be held at a later date. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations in his name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

