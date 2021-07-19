Obituary: Jacqueline Lubanda

NAUGATUCK — Jacqueline Lubanda, 78, died peacefully on July 16, 2021 at Waterbury Hospital. She is the widow of Francis Roy Lubanda, whom she was married to for 44 years.

Jacqueline was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Frank and Germaine Genova. Jacqueline lived in Naugatuck most of her life and she loved spending time with her family.

Jacqueline is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Francis and Donna Lubanda; her daughter, Shari Steff, all of Naugatuck; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Lubanda and Liz Fish of Pittsfield, N.Y.; her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Genova Jr. of Watertown; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Shari Steff, at 33 New St. in Naugatuck. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave.

