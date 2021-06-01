Obituary: Jacqueline LaCroix

BEACON FALLS — Jacqueline “Jackie” “Chirpy” LaCroix, 79, of Beacon Falls, entered into rest on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She is the devoted wife of 57 years to Charles LaCroix. She was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on April 15, 1942, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Rizzo) Ottman.

Jackie was devoted and lived to spend time with her family. She was an excellent chef, who was known for her world famous meatballs. She was nicknamed “cookie grandma” by her grandkids and their friends because she would always bring cookies to her grandkids’ soccer games. Jackie was a devoted Christian and a member of the Woodland Church of Christ in Oxford.

She is the beloved mother of Craig LaCroix (Sherri), Michelle Smith and Danielle Gendron; loving grandmother of David, Daniel, Amber, Kara, Jessica, Jamie and Thomas; great-grandmother of Camryn, Brendan, AJ, Jayse and Aubrey. She is also survived by one brother, Tony Ottman; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dutch Ottman; and a sister, Barbara Tomasella.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Eric Refsneider officiating.

