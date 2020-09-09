Obituary: Jack Bookless

NAUGATUCK — Jack Bookless, 89, the widower of Ann Bookless, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Glendale Center.

Jack was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph and Grace Bookless, and had lived in Naugatuck for most of his life. Jack retired from S.N.E.T. where he worked as a supervisor and he was a proud U.S. Navy Korean War veteran.

Jack is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Maritza Bookless and James and Sheila Bookless; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and his son-in-law, William Birch. In addition to his wife and his parents, Jack was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Birch; and his son, Joseph Bookless.

Services will be private. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

