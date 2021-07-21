Obituary: Idalina Fonseca

NAUGATUCK — Idalina Fonseca, 90, the widow of Manuel L. Fonseca, died peacefully on July 12, 2021, at Abbott Terrace in Waterbury.

Idalina was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in Portugal, a daughter of the late Manuel and Gracinda (Fonseca) Matos, and had lived in Naugatuck for most of her life.

Idalina is survived by her son, Manuel Fonseca and his former wife, Maxine Frampton; her son, Arlindo Fonseca and his wife, Trish Fonseca; her grandchildren, Molly, Samuel, Morgan, William, Michael and John; and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private and there are no calling hours. A memorial is planned for some time in the future and notification will be forthcoming. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

