Obituary: Howard F. Dwyer Jr.

WATERBURY — Mr. Howard F. Dwyer Jr., 62, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the loving husband of 38 years to Carol (Cretella) Dwyer.

Howard was born in Waterbury on Feb. 12, 1958, a son of Dolores (Forte) Dwyer and the late Howard F. Dwyer Sr. He was a graduate of Nonnewaug High School, Class of 1977. Howard worked for Raymond’s Bakery in Waterbury and retired from the Friends of New Milford Inc. after 12 years of service. Howard enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino with his wife, Carol. He loved bowling and was on several leagues. His true passion was fishing. Howard was a past member of the Odd Fellows and the Waterbury Knights of Columbus Council 36.

Besides his wife, Carol, he leaves his children, Nicole Wollman and her wife, Alyssa, of E. Haven and Kelly Dwyer of Waterbury; his three brothers, Steven Dwyer and his wife, Kimberly, of Southbury, Kenneth Dwyer Sr. and his wife, Robin, of Southbury and David Dwyer of Waterbury; his two sisters, Diane Marino and her husband, Joseph, of Thomaston and Nancy Snopkowski and her husband, John, of Naples, Fla.; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Gugliotti and her husband, Louis, of Waterbury, Susan Poynton and her husband, Michael, of Santa Rosa Valley, Calif., and Dolores Cretella of Naugatuck. Aside from his family, he also leaves behind a special friend Tracey Hart of Naugatuck, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with the cremains present will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

