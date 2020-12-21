Obituary: Helen S. (Sypniewski) Drabicki

BEACON FALLS — Helen S. (Sypniewski) Drabicki, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born on Jan. 9, 1926, in Shelton, she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Victoria (Jelinski) Sypniewski. Her family moved to Seymour where she was raised on the Sypniewski Family Farm. Helen was a graduate of Seymour High School, Class of 1942. Helen attended business school in Ansonia. Helen worked at Paulson Insurance Company and Tech Electric Company in Beacon Falls. She was the first original assistant librarian at the Beacon Falls Public Library and retired from the Town of Beacon Falls as secretary to the First Selectman in 2006.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Beacon Falls, Beacon Falls Senior Citizens, the original White Eagle Society, the original Laurel Ledge PTA as well as the Seymour 4H Club. Helen loved to knit, crochet and sew. She was a fabulous seamstress. She enjoyed cruising and traveling with her family and later in life with many local senior citizen groups, her favorite destination: the casino.

Helen was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late (Chester) Bernard Drabicki. She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter, Martin, John and Raymond Sypniewski; and her sisters, Jane Sypniewski and Estelle Lique.

She is survived by her son, Paul Drabicki of Beacon Falls; her daughter, Mary Jane and son-in-law, Richard Jurzynski, of Richmond, Va.; her daughter, Helen Ann and son-in-law, Joel Kelly, of Beacon Falls; her granddaughters, Sarah Jurzynski Sachs and husband, Matt Sachs, of

Richmond, Va., Martha Jurzynski Kalman and husband, Ian Kalman, of Richmond, Calif.; Jennifer Rowland and husband, Edward Rowland, of Seymour, Emily Jurzynski and partner, Will Chastain, of Shell Knob, Mo.; her grandson, Jeffrey Jurzynski and partner, Casey Hurlburt, of Oxford; her cherished great-grandchildren, Jasper Sachs, Kyler Chastain and Jolene Chastain; her devoted loving sister-in-law, Catherine Sypniewski; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the St. Mary’s Vitas Hospice Unit for their love and care that was given to our mom over the past few weeks.

The family will be celebrating Helen’s life in the spring. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Beacon Hose Co. #1 Ambulance Corp., 35 Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

To send an on line condolence, visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.