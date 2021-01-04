Obituary: Helen (Elena) Racas Denver

GUILFORD — Helen (Elena) Racas Denver died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Apple Rehab, Guilford. She was born Sept 5, 1916, in Union City to Antanina Suopys Racas and Anthony S. Racas of Lithuania.

An only child, Helen lived most of her 100 years in Naugatuck, with the exception of those years in Bethany. She was married to Percy Ray Denver of Oakville and is the mother of two surviving daughters, Diane Denver Hallstrom of Nevis, West Indies, and Carol Denver Usher of Guilford. Helen is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Much of her family gathered together in the summer of 2016 to celebrate her 100th birthday.

For over 30 years, Helen was employed by Uniroyal of Naugatuck, where she became a supervisor of the footwear division of the company. She resided with her widowed mother until Antanina’s death in 1974. Helen almost always shared her home with a cat or two. An accomplished seamstress, gardener and homemaker, she travelled extensively following her retirement. With her failing eyesight, Helen continued her interest in gourmet cooking and was preparing her meals at home until her hospitalization following a fall in March 2017.

Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.

Memorial contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to Forgotten Felines, PO Box 734, Clinton, CT 06413.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.guilfordfuneraihome.com.