Obituary: Harold J. Woodfield Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Harold J. “Woody” Woodfield Jr., 77, husband of Lorraine Ferreira Woodfield, died April 20, 2021, at Mid State Medical Center.

Harold was born on July 4, 1943, in Waterbury, son of the late Harold and Dorothy Woodfield, and lived in Naugatuck all of his life. He attended local schools and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1962. Harold served as a firefighter for the Naugatuck Fire Department for 29 years, retiring in 2003. Woody enjoyed fishing and clamming in Rhode Island and deer hunting with his best friend, Ray Ericson.

In addition to his wife, Lorraine, Harold is survived by his son, Harold J. Woodfield III and his wife, Pam; his daughter, Denise Fonseca and her husband, John; his stepsons, Edward Ferreira and Michael Ferreira; his brother, Randy Woodfield and his wife, Annette; his sister, Linda Woodfield; his stepmother, Jan Woodfield; his stepsisters, Jackie Tedesco and Joyce Rotundo and her husband, Lou; his best friend, Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial with Naugatuck Fire Departmental honors will follow in Grove Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. A walk-through calling hour is Monday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. All services will require everyone attending to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Harold’s memory, donations can be made to Animals for Life, 195 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

