Obituary: Glenn White

NAUGATUCK — Glenn White, 74, husband of Carol (Cummings) White, died unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2021, at his home.

Glenn was born on Dec. 2, 1946, in Bridgeport, son of the late Kenneth and Mildred White. Glenn graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport and he retired in 2001 from the U.S. Postal Service, having worked in Bridgeport as a mail sorter for the past 36 years.

Glenn loved being outdoors, being with his dogs, watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, watching old westerns, going on picnics and playing with his grandson.

In addition to Carol, his wife of 44 years, Glenn is survived by his son, James White of Naugatuck; his daughter and her fiancé, Janet White and James Von Daacke of East Haven; his daughter, Dawn White of West Haven; his grandson, Sean Villafane of East Haven; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ann Marie Cummings of Oxford.

Services will be private among close family. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Glenn’s memory, donations are requested to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or online at adanewengland@diabetes.org.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.