Obituary: George S. Brusznicki



BEACON FALLS — It is with great sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of George S. Brusznicki. George bravely fought through his pain for each day he could have with us, he found a certain peace and left us on Oct. 12, 2020. George was the much beloved best friend and husband of Josepha “Jo” McGeever Brusznicki.

Born in Belgium and coming to America at age 3, George was proud to be a naturalized American citizen. He lived the American dream, growing up in the city he loved, New Britain. He attended public schools, including New Britain High School where he excelled in varsity sports, held track records in the mile and 880 yard runs and received the prestigious Bretschneider award. His undergrad was at the University of New Haven and he attained three graduate degrees from Central Connecticut State University. George served on many New Britain boards and commissions and worked tirelessly. Professionally, he worked in job development and training, holding positions as the president of Mid-CT Workforce Partners, New Britain Private Industry Council, Executive New Britain Chamber of Commerce, and most recently at New Opportunities.

He loved people and with his wife, Jo, hosted many parties at their home in New Britain. Politics and food were the favorite subjects when family and friends gathered at the historic home he and his wife had restored. George was famous for his brisket, Saturday chili and fried cod. He also loved the small town of Beacon Falls, coming to town in 1974 becoming part of the McGeever family. He and his father-in law, John McGeever, loved fishing in Long Island Sound from the Boston Whaler. He learned to ride horses and loved to work with nature on the family farm. He moved permanently to Beacon Falls in 2004, to begin a country life. He had the ability to make any ordinary day into an adventure. He loved driving his tractor and doing projects at the farm, playing golf, sharing delicious home cooked food and conversation with his family. George lives on in the memories of his friends and family who were fortunate enough to be part of his spirited life.

George was predeceased by his father, George Brusznicki. He is survived by his best friend of almost 46 years and wife of 41 years, Josepha. He is also survived by his mother, Elisabeth; two sons, Christopher Brusznicki and his wife, Maureen (Smithe) Brusznicki, Joseph Brusznicki and his wife, Elizabeth (Lewicki) Brusznicki; his sister, Diane Brusznicki Jaros and her husband, Detlef Jaros; niece, Simone Jaros; his brother-in law, John McGeever and his wife, Katherine (Lynch) McGeever; nephew, John McGeever; goddaughter-niece, Clare McGeever. George was blessed to have many good times with his nine cherished grandchildren, Evelyn, Christopher (Mack), Ava, Vivian, Joseph (JJ), Benjamin, Elinor, Juliet and Oliver Brusznicki.

His love of his wife, Josepha, and commitment to her is eternal as well as to his immediate family, extended family and work family. He will be remembered for his caring, love and concern. George was a champion of those in need. His advice and aid helped many. He had the ability to empathize and give from both the head and the heart. He is most known for his “sense of right,” displaying a fighting spirit always ready to take action. His favorite sayings: “don’t make excuses-we can get it done” and “let’s help them out.” George’s final wish was to send his love and blessings to his family and friends.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours. Burial is at the convenience of the family. The Miller-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Special thanks to Dr. Mark Marieb and team, Dr. Lohith Gowda and team for their exceptional care.

Donations in George’s memory may be made to the C-CARES or C-MAC programs at New Opportunities Inc., 232 North Elm St., Waterbury, CT 06702.

