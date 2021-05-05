Obituary: Gayle Weaving Rinkavage

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Gayle Weaving Rinkavage, 73, died peacefully on May 3, 2021, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville surrounded by her loving family.

Gayle was born July 11, 1947 in Waterbury, Conn., daughter of the late John Sidney and Eleanor (Smith) Weaving. Gayle was raised in Naugatuck, Conn., where she attended local schools and graduated from Post College. Gayle and Bill lived in Wolcott, Conn., for 30 years before moving to Simpsonville. Gayle was a loving and devoted homemaker and a doting grandmother.

Gayle is survived by her husband of 49 years, William Rinkavage; her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany Rinkavage Jajack and Jeff Jajack; her grandchildren, Jonathan Jajack and Alexandria Jajack, all of Simpsonville. In addition to her parents, Gayle was predeceased by her brother, Gary Weaving, who passed away in January 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walk-through calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending Gayle’s services is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Gayle’s memory, donations are requested to Open Arms Hospice/McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.