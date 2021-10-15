Obituary: Gabriele DiNicola

NAUGATUCK — Gabriele DiNicola, 76, of Naugatuck, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Griffin Hospital in Derby after a brief illness. He was the husband of Michelina (Greco) DiNicola.

Gabriele was born April 17, 1945, in Castel’ Paganica Abruzzo, Italy, son of the late Leonello and Michelina (Nanni) DiNicola. He worked for many years as a machine operator at Scovills/ Century Brass and then in maintenance at Sealy Mattress in Oakville until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, fishing, playing cards and classic movies.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Gabriele and Sandra DiNicola of Woodbridge; daughter, Antonella DiNicola Albi, and son-in-law, Hugo Albi of Naugatuck; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Giancarlo Massaro of Shelton; brothers- and sisters-in-law Luigi and Angela DiNicola of Rome, Italy, and Fernando and Susan DiNicola of Woodbury; and grandchildren, Matteo and Emma DiNicola, Aldo Albi and Alessio and Emilianna Massaro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Prospect. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. There are no calling hours.

