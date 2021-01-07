Obituary: Fredrick Francis Swan

Fredrick Francis Swan, 74, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at his home in Norwalk, Ohio. He was the husband of the late Susan (Jones) Swan.

Fred was born May 3, 1946, in Waterbury, the son of the late Howard and Margaret (Mongillo) Swan. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident before moving to Ohio 27 years ago.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Tracie Oliveri and her husband, Michael, of Cheshire; his grandchildren, Victoria Kecskes of Bristol and Jaqueline and Jake Oliveri of Cheshire; his four siblings, Sharon Schilgen and her husband, Dr. Frank Schilgen, of Litchfield, Robert Swan and his wife, Denise, of Middlebury, Mary Brickley and her husband, Arthur Brickley, of Bloomfield, and Joseph Swan and his wife, Carmella, of Torrington; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Fred is predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Best.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

