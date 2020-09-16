Obituary: Francis S. Piurkowski

OAKVILLE — Francis “Frank” S. Piurkowski, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Berardi) Piurkowski.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1949, in Waterbury, the son of the late Stanley and Pauline (Boruch) Piurkowski. He was raised in Naugatuck, where he graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1968. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era.

Following his military service, he attended Warren F. Kaynor Technical School in the toolmaking apprentice program. He was employed as an eyelet toolmaker at Osram Sylvania and Truelove and Maclean, both in Watertown.

He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UConn men’s and women’s basketball. He also coached basketball and WAYS boys soccer in Watertown. But most importantly, he was a devoted family man who cherished the love of his wife, children and grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty; his son, Eric Piurkowski and his wife, Nellie, of Southington; his daughter, Amy Bigliazzi and her husband, Kevin, of Bolton. He was blessed with four loving grandchildren, Hannah and Ethan Bigliazzi and Samantha and Lauren Piurkowski.

He also leaves his sisters, Wanda Koch and her husband, Ernie, Susan LaPierriere and her husband, Dennis, Theresa Nadolny and her husband, Matthew; and his brother, Stanley Piurkowski and his wife, Melissa. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Susan Schumacher and her husband, George, and Kathy Brochu and her husband, Andrew; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to acknowledge and offer their special appreciation to his caregivers, Lucy, Paula, Christine, Mara, Stacey, Tracy, Andrea and Claudia. Their compassionate, loving and professional care will never be forgotten.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, all services will be announced and held at a later date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St.,

Naugatuck, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ecumenical Food Bank, P.O. Box 796, Naugatuck, CT 06770, or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

