Obituary: Fatima Maria Goncalves 

NAUGATUCK — Fatima Maria Goncalves, 44, died peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Fatima was born on March 5, 1976, in Derby, a daughter of Antonio F. and Teresa (Da Conceicao Machado) Goncalves, and lived in Naugatuck and also in Oxford. Fatima attended Ripton School in Shelton, Varca in Derby, and St. Vincent’s special needs in Stratford. She was a participant in the Special Olympics of Connecticut for many years. Fatima had a smile that would light up any room, her beautiful spirit, her love for the Lord, for life, her patience, her kindness, the love for her family, empathy for strangers and the ability to touch all she met was Fatima. She smiled in the most painful moments of her life, her strength was unmeasurable, and her love was endless. She will be greatly missed by so many and will leave a lasting void in her family, we find strength in knowing she will no longer be in pain but in heaven with her Heavenly Father and her loving family who passed before her.

In addition to her parents, Fatima is survived by her sister, Maria Goncalves; her sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Jose Alves; her uncle and aunt, Abilio and Fernanda Goncalves; her cousins, Teresa and Paul Goncalves; her nieces and nephews, Joe Alves, Antonio H. Martins, Anna Isabella Martins, Enio H. Martins Jr., Christal Alves; and also many family members in Portugal.

The family would like to thank Christine Patterson, who was like a sister to Fatima; the entire staff at All Pointe Home Care in Cheshire; caregivers, Karen Anderson, Carla Leitao, Loveonne Laroche, Sydonie Jackson and Charishma Smith; and her DDS social workers, Virginia McDermott and Sandra Retkowski, who went above and beyond to help Fatima have a wonderful quality of life; Dr. Carlos Schweitzer and the staff at Griffin Hospital for their many years of care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Everyone attending is asked to please meet directly at church. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peters Mausoleum, Derby. Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all services.

