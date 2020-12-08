Obituary: Evelyn (McLeod) Kiley

PROSPECT — Evelyn (McLeod) Kiley, 87, of Prospect, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She joined her beloved husband, the late Thomas G. Kiley, in heaven on the same date after 18 years apart. Evelyn was born Nov. 9, 1933, in South Boston, Mass., a “Southie,” a daughter of the late Charles E. McLeod and Mary (Cornelissen) McLeod.

Evelyn ministered to countless people in her full and rich 87 years, first as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital and Maloria’s Children’s Hospital, and ultimately for the past four decades of her life as a lay minister in St. Anthony’s Church of Prospect. She and her beloved husband, Tom, moved from Boston to Prospect early in their marriage when Tom was offered a job opportunity in New Haven. Together they raised their six children of five boys and one girl, their family has now grown to 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Evelyn went back to school when her children were in college and high school to earn her LPN licensure.

Evelyn dedicated her life to service of others. Genuine, angelic, dynamic, shepherding, comforting, these adjectives are but a few of the wonderful words that describe Evelyn. She taught her children by example, involving them in community/church volunteering. Evelyn’s faith has guided her further into Catholic service. As a pastoral minister, she served many roles: consoling the bereaved, visiting the infirmed, bringing Communion, Christmas giving tree donations, running the food pantry, Bible study. A cancer survivor herself, Evelyn served as American Cancer Society Connecticut coordinator of Reach to Recovery Program. Despite all these varied volunteer roles, Evelyn found time to enjoy singing with the Mattatuck Community Choir and Seven Angels Theater. Of all the roles Evelyn has had in her life, being wife to Tom and mother to her children was most fulfilling. She will be so greatly missed.

Left to honor her life and legacy and cherish her memory are her sons, Thomas (Peggy Ann) of Oklahoma, Robert (Cindy) of Maryland, Peter (Barbara) of Michigan, Michael (Diane) of Plainville, and Mark (Dot) of Prospect; and only daughter, Cynthia (David) Grasso of New Hampshire; brothers, Charles and Robert McLeod; and 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Lauralee Knight.

A funeral Mass for Evelyn will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Those planning to attend services are asked to meet directly at church. Please be mindful of the capacity restrictions, 6-foot distancing and mask requirement now in place regarding COVID-19. Burial will immediately follow at Prospect Cemetery. Walkthrough calling hours will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Church sanctuary capacity is limited due to CDC/CTDPH mandates. You are invited to view Evelyn’s funeral Mass via live stream on St. Anthony Church’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/stanthonyprospect.org. The video of the Mass will be available following the Mass on www.stanthonyprospect.org (follow links for live stream Mass on home page.)

