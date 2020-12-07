Obituary: Evangeline (Soucy) Daoust

BRISTOL — Evangeline “Arlean” (Soucy) Daoust, 95, widow of Arthur J. Daoust, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sheriden Woods Health Center.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, on May 24, 1925, she was a daughter of Arthur and Gracieuse (Bourdages) Soucy. She retired from Unisys Company in Waterbury after 18 years of service and had lived most of her life in Waterbury and Bristol.

Evangeline is survived by her brothers, Ronald Soucy of California and Claude Soucy of Berlin; her sisters, Rita Dinnen of Florida, Sylvia Uszakiewicz of Beacon Falls, and Kathleen Nardello of New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; Percy and Neil Soucy, Leona Fitzsimons, Loretta Thomas, and Jeannine Martinez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. There are no calling hours. Those attending are asked to please wear a facial mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

