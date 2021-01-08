Obituary: Eugene D. (Gene) Scheithe

BEACON FALLS — Eugene D. (Gene) Scheithe, 77, of Beacon Falls, loving husband and father of three sons, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, Jan., 5, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born on Oct. 13, 1943, in Waterbury to the late Eugene and Anna Rogalis Scheithe. He married Sharon Holmes of Plymouth, and this past September they celebrated 50 years together.

Gene owned and operated Gene’s Auto Body in Seymour for 45 years. Gene was a hard worker and always put 100% into everything he did. He enjoyed gardening, raising his animals, and watching car races. Gene very much enjoyed being “Papa” to his grandchildren and loved to have them help collect eggs and feed the chickens. Gene will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by two sons and their wives, John and Angela Scheithe of Owensboro, Ky., and Donald and Julie Scheithe of Oxford; his three granddaughters, Alex, Katie and Sofya; and his grandson, Pierce. Gene was predeceased by his cherished son, Robert Thomas Scheithe.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Gene’s caregivers and home health care aids, who spent time with him over the past few years. Their patience and kindness was abundant and much appreciated.

A graveside service in celebration of Gene’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck, with The Rev. Leonard Kvedas officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be asked to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing requirements. The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.

Memorial gifts in Gene’s memory may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

