Obituary: Enrique Ruiz

NAUGATUCK — Enrique “Henry” Ruiz, 82, loving husband of Iluminada “Lumy” (Estepa) Ruiz, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Born in Puerto Rico on June 27, 1938, he was son of the late Juan and Deluvina Ruiz. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident, and retired from Carpenter Steel in Bridgeport. Henry was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, building, nature, and was a loving husband and father. He was an avid baseball fan and aficionado and played often during his younger years. He was past president of the Tetelo Vargas baseball league for several years in Bridgeport.

In addition to his wife, Lumy, of 57 years, Henry leaves his sons, Henry Ruiz Jr., and Vincent Ruiz and his wife, Marlene; his daughter, Marsha Lynn Ruiz Gramaglia and her husband, Roberto; his three grandchildren, Stephen Ruiz and Massimo and Matteo Gramaglia; his siblings, Luis, Pedro, Neftalis, Winston, Nori, Elsie, Johnny, Raul and Quisa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His funeral will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Waterbury. Walk-through calling hours will be at the funeral home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will meet on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

