Obituary: Ellyne Coons

NAUGATUCK — Ellyne Coons, 73, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Born in New York on Nov. 4, 1946, she was daughter of the late Ellsworth and Jacqueline (Miller) Coons. Ellyne retired from Culinart in Connecticut in 2016 and moved to Naugatuck in 1991.

She leaves her son, Robert Annan; her daughter, Susan DeVito, both of New York; her brothers, Bruce Coons of Naugatuck, with whom she lived, Richard Coons of New York, and Gary Coons of Indiana; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Ellyne was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Coons.

All services will be private. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

